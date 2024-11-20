It comes as Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said selling property or turning to the short-term letting market is becoming a "more attractive" option for landlords.
Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Monmouthshire reached £931 per month in the year to October – up 9% from £851 a year prior.
It was also up 43% from an estimated £652 a month five years ago.
Rent Officers Wales, which is part of the Housing and Regeneration Division of the Government, collects prices from landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data for approximately 15% of the market.
Across Wales, the average rent was £766 – rising 8% from the year before.
Cardiff had the highest rental cost in the country at £1,062 per month, while the lowest was in Powys at £556.
Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Getting good news about your rent is about as common as discovering your housemates have washed up for you, or your landlord suggesting you get a dog.
"It means for many, the only way out of the endless cycle of rising costs is to buy, but this is far easier said than done when rents absorb so much of your income."
In October, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,307 per month. This was £105, or 9%, higher than 12 months ago.
Nathan Emerson, chief executive at Propertymark, said: "As we continue to see a further increase in rental prices across the UK, our members continue to emphasise key concerns regarding the ongoing trend of lack of rental stock versus an ever-growing number of tenants looking for homes.
"Selling up altogether or turning to the short-term letting market is becoming a more attractive option for landlords due to the challenging legislative changes and increased financial liabilities they face."
The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Monmouthshire, from £683 for a one-bed property to £1,412 for a home with four or more bedrooms in October.
Among the property types in the area:
- A detached housed cost £1,226 to rent per month
- A semi-detached cost £962 per month
- A terraced house was £892 per month
- And a flat or maisonette was £778 a month