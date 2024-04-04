This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of around 10°C.

There will be no rain to start the day.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.

There will be a chance of scattered showers, with a total precipitation of 2mm.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today, at around 11°C.

There will be less precipitation, with only 1mm of rain expected.

By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 12°C.

Scattered showers will continue, with a total of 2mm of rain expected.

For the rest of the week, the general trend will see temperatures ranging from 9°C to 11°C.

Expect scattered showers throughout the week, with a total precipitation of 9mm.

The constant temperature for the week will be around 11°C.

