This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of around 10°C.
There will be no rain to start the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers, with a total precipitation of 2mm.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today, at around 11°C.
There will be less precipitation, with only 1mm of rain expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 12°C.
Scattered showers will continue, with a total of 2mm of rain expected.
For the rest of the week, the general trend will see temperatures ranging from 9°C to 11°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the week, with a total precipitation of 9mm.
The constant temperature for the week will be around 11°C.
This article was automatically generated