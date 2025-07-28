THE Conservatives have defeated Reform UK in a by-election in the council area the party’s first Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones previously represented.
The South Wales East Senedd Member’s defection was unveiled in a shock announcement by party leader Nigel Farage at this week’s Royal Welsh Show and resulted in acrimonious comments from some of her former colleagues.
But the Conservatives are now celebrating after defeating a Reform UK candidate in a by-election for the Wyesham ward on Monmouth Town Council. Ms Jones had previously represented the area on Mommouthshire County Council.
It is the second community council by-election in Monmouthshire in a week in which the Conservatives have seen off the challenge from Reform UK with two more by-elections, in separate Monmouthshire villages, to be held over the coming fortnight.
Conservative candidate Xavier Turner topped the poll in the election to the volunteer council while Reform’s Robert Kavanagh came in last behind independent candidate Jem Lin Jenkins-Jones.
The 22-year-old winning candidate said, “I’m incredibly grateful to the residents of Wyesham for putting their trust in me. I’m ready to work and make sure your voices are heard.”
Councillor Richard John, who leads the Conservative opposition group on Monmouthshire County Council, described the new community councillor as a “breath of fresh air” and said his victory means the county, which voted to remain in the European Union at the 2016 referendum, is still “Reform free”.
“Reform were confident of winning in Wyesham, a ward previously represented by their Reform MS, so coming last is quite a humiliating defeat,” said Cllr John.
“Residents could clearly see there’s no substance behind their soundbites and they don’t offer any solutions to the challenges experienced by families in Monmouthshire. Monmouthshire remains a Reform-free zone.”
Ms Jones had represented Wyesham on Monmouthshire County Council, as part of the group led by Cllr John and previously current Conservative MS for Monmouthshire Peter Fox, before stepping down at the 2022 council elections. The county council seat was won by independent Emma Bryn, who defeated both Labour and Conservative candidates.
During the campaign Ms Jones had posted a photograph of herself with Cllr John and other local Conservative activists and endorsed the Tory candidate as “a strong local voice”. It is understood Ms Jones hadn’t campaigned in her former ward since switching to the Refrom party.
The town council by-election was caused by the resignation of Labour councillor Alice Fletcher.
Though town and community councils aren’t run on political lines councillors can stand under party banners and Monmouth Town Council has 19 members from five wards which have the same boundaries as the county council wards.
Monmouth Town Council has eight independent members, six Labour members and five Conservatives including Cllr Turner.
A by-election is due to be held in the Leechpool ward to Portskewett Community Council on Thursday, July 31 with only a Reform UK and a Conservative candidate nominated, while both parties, and two unaffiliated candidates, will contest the Goytre ward election to Goetre Community Council on Thursday, August 7.
Any registered voter, aged 16 or over, can vote in council elections and there is no requirement to show voter ID to do so.
