Laura Anne Jones MS has defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK, announcing the move in a press conference at the Royal Welsh Show alongside Nigel Farage.
“What Laura brings with her is conviction and experience and she knows how the place works, which is very important to us,” said Mr Farage.
Upon leaving, Ms Jones said that the Conservative Party had “forgotten how to be Conservative.”
She also confirmed that she had not told anybody within the Welsh Conservative camp that she was making the announcement, and when asked whether any more would join her, responded with “we’ll have to wait and see.”
Both Farage and Jones shut down early speculation that she would become the party’s leader in Wales, which they said would be appointed in due course.
But with a Senedd election taking place next year, Ms Jones’ defection has cast a light on expectations for both Reform and her former party, with some speculating her move has been taken in a bid to hold onto her seat.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.