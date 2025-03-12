£15,000 of funding for the project was made possible through financial legacies, including a donation from the Redwood family, Professor Martin and Mrs Pamela Redwood. The couple, who were long-time members of the Crickhowell community, had previously gifted a grand piano to the school. Their legacy continues to support local education, along with the legacy from the 1980s sale of the Miles Hall - with Rotary and LCET contributing equally to the new recording studio.