Three men have been charged with burglary following a break-in at the petrol station in Crickhowell.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to the service station, which is on the A40 Brecon road, at around 11:55pm on Monday, March 10, after reports of a break-in.
Damage was caused to the glass door, and vapes and alcohol were taken from the store.
With support from Gwent Police, officers quickly found a suspect vehicle, and three men were arrested.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Stephen Howells, aged 30 from Brynmawr, Jamie Mark Williams, aged 42 from Ebbw Vale, and James Luke Young, aged 30 from Ebbw Vale, have all been charged with burglary.
"They appeared at Merthyr Magistrates court on March 12 where they were remanded to appear at Merthyr Crown Court on April 9, 2025.”