Powys County Council has said that grounds maintenance staff will be cutting the Bullpit Meadow near Crickhowell this week after a green network group had previously stated that the council had abandoned the area.
Crickhowell Green Network had previously accused Powys County Council of neglecting the established wildlife meadow.
According to the council, grounds maintenance staff were meant to be cutting the meadow last week (week commencing February 24) but could not carry out the process due to flooding caused by the River Usk.
For around ten years, half of Bullpit Meadow, next to Crickhowell Bridge, was maintained by Powys County Council as a wildlife meadow, and needed only one yearly cut. Over forty species of wildflowers had become established in the meadow.
Crickhowell Green Network has said that for the last three years Powys County Council have neglected to cut this area, so it has turned into scrub and bramble, with half the wildflower species already lost.
Tim Rossiter, from Crickhowell Green Network, said: "Wildflower meadows are a managed habitat, and do not survive if they are not cut yearly. In a recent meeting of meadow groups organised by Plantlife Cymru and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, it was stated that 97 per cent of our wildflower meadows have been lost.
“Neglect is a major cause of meadow destruction, accelerating the catastrophic decline in our native bees and butterflies.
“The Welsh Government, The Wildlife Trusts and The National Park are all helping with carbon storage and biodiversity by restoring wildflower meadows, while here, Powys County Council are going in the opposite direction."
Vicky Jones, who is a Green Network member, said: "This meadow supports biodiversity locally, and Powys should manage it.
“They should manage it in line with Welsh environmental goals, and the Well Being of Future Generations Act."
The Mayor of Crickhowell weighed in on the conversation. The mayor added: “Crickhowell Town Council fully supports the efforts to enhance biodiversity and preserve and restore key sites around our town where nature can flourish.
“We are happy to join in urging Powys County Council to continue the very modest maintenance that this part of Bullpit Meadow needs to thrive.”
In a response to comments made by Crickhowell Green Network and The Mayor of Crickhowell, a spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Grounds maintenance staff will be cutting the Bullpit Meadow this week (week commencing March 3).
“It was due to be cut last week but the River Usk was in flood so the cut did not take place.
“The council will endeavour to provide an annual cut when ground conditions allow.”
Bullpit Meadow is one of the most picturesque sites in Crickhowell, offering a great view of the town’s well known bridge which was built in 1706, and modified in 1828/30 - which famously resulted in it boasting thirteen arches on the upstream side, and twelve on the downstream side.
The area is a popular walking area with locals and visitors and is used for regular events such as the Rotary Club’s annual fund raising duck race.