The swinging sixties hey! What a right carry-on that was. But it wasn’t all mini-skirts, dodgy haircuts, love, peace, and incense you know. The baby boomers are a versatile lot and they enjoyed kicking balls about too. You may remember that in 1966 a relatively unknown country called England won the World Cup. This photo you see before you was taken the year before. And even though there was not a hippy, a pair of flares, a Beatles album, or a suspiciously rolled cigarette in sight, it was the era of the power of flowers dude and things were happening. Just maybe not in Abergavenny. But what was occurring in our fair town was soccer and lots of it. The lovely lads featured went by the name of the Abergavenny Amateurs and are pictured here ahead of their match against a team of tourists from the Emerald Isle. The luck of the Irish didn’t hold sway that day and the Aber massive won. Drum roll, please. In the back row left from right, we have John Neal, Dave Gladwin, George Compling, Jeff Williams, and Roger Davies. Moving on from the grunt and groan of the rearguard and taking the action to the front row we have Mike Hooper, Ray Griffiths, Albert Poplour, Doug James, Ray Hamer, and Mike Powell. And is that Ronnie and Reggie in the background? ( Pic supplied )

Do any ale enthusiasts out there remember the quality of the pints poured in the London Hotel in Abergavenny’s Monk Street? Originally known as the London Apprentice Inn, the London Hotel was later nicknamed the Bell-ringer’s Arms, due to it being the boozer of choice for the nearby St Mary’s mob who specialised in banging a gong and ringing the changes. The pub was converted into flats in 1978 but during its heyday, it was said to serve a fine tipple. Jon Davies’s grandparents Bert and Lena Henwood were the landlord and lady of the old London right up until its closure, and Jon recalls, “The archway at the side led to the old stables which I imagine go back to times when people would arrive at the hotel in horse-drawn vehicles. “The pub had a mynah bird called Ringo who was kept in the back room as he was so noisy, he had a number of phrases such as, ‘Any more messing and I’ll throw you out!’ Rr ‘Time please!’ But the one I remember most was when he would ask ‘Where's Michael?’ He would then reply to himself ‘Up the city!’ Followed by a tuneful whistle. Just what is it about Abergavenny pubs and rowdy birds? ( Pic supplied )