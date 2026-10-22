PILOT schemes to test how soft plastics could be collected at the kerbside are set to be introduced next year.
The Welsh Government has said it intends requiring councils to collect soft or stretchy plastics – such as carrier bags, crisp packets, cling film and ready meal lids and labels often wrapped around bottles and containers – from April, 2027.
Councillors in Monmouthshire, who were being briefed on the council’s finances and likely future financial commitments, were told those include new recycling requirements such as soft of flexible plastic kerbside collections and the Welsh Government’s deposit return scheme for bottles and cans, also set to be introduced in 2027.
Though head of finance Jonathan Davies told the council committee the authority is planning for kerbside soft plastic collections no further details were provided.
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Pilot scheme planned
The council has now said it intends running pilots in the new year but doesn’t have further information to share at present.
A council spokesperson said: “We will be introducing pilots in the new year to evaluate proposed methods for collecting plastic film. The details are currently being finalised, and we will provide more information as soon as we are able.”
The spokesperson described the deposit return scheme and the potential collection of soft plastics as examples of national policy developments it is monitoring as part of its longer-term planning for waste and recycling services.
Kerbside soft plastic collections are linked to the UK wide Extended Producer Responsibility reforms, which aims to place new requirements on packing producers, and while the target for soft plastic collections has been pushed back in England the Welsh Government has remained committed to the 2027 target.
Torfaen Borough Council previously collected some soft plastics at the kerbside but was unable to continue the service after its processor ceased trading in 2024.
As a result residents where reminded many soft plastics can be taken to recycling collection points at supermarkets.
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