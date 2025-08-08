Two rookie growers have come up trumps – and broken all previous records – at a local heart charity’s annual Potato Growing Challenge.
Gilwern couple Chris and Bob Straughan took first and second place respectively in the Adult Class of the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare’s annual fundraiser.
Chris’s potato harvest was nearly 1kg heavier than the previous record of 1.47kg, weighing in at a whopping 2.3kg and winning her the top prize of a £20 garden centre voucher. Meanwhile husband Bob grew 1.79kg of fabulous-looking potatoes, earning him a £15 voucher.
In the Children’s Class (Under 16), Abergavenny tot Rowan Indge scored first place and a £10 voucher with her impressive haul of 1.037kg. And the runner-up £5 voucher was awarded to last year’s winner, 7-year-old Poppy Harper of Raglan, with her 919g harvest.
The Challenge, sponsored by the Abergavenny Garden Centre, started back in mid-March with entrants issued with their competition kit – a 10L pot and single “Charlotte” variety seed potato –and ended with the formal pot-emptying and weigh-in at the Garden Centre on 15 July.
Winner Chris said: “We grow tomatoes in our polytunnel at home, but we’ve never grown potatoes before. I was absolutely amazed by how many came out of our pots. But I did really nurture mine, and I know I’m going to miss tending to them every morning and every night!”
For Chris and Bob, there was more at stake than the winning vouchers, as the contest has become something of an extended family challenge spanning four generations, including 96-year-old Bryan Jones, a two-time Challenge winner.
And there was another winner too. Thanks to a record 223 entries, this year’s Challenge has raised a magnificent £1,115 towards the heart charity’s work, providing weekly cardiac rehab exercise classes at community venues across North Gwent.
