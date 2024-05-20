Unusually in the current market the highest price of the sale was paid for an item of furniture when a local private buyer fought off several trade buyers to secure a very fine Sheraton Revival satinwood display cabinet with painted decoration for £1,550. A slightly more surprising result was an early 19th century Italian red marble miniature replica of a Roman column which was damaged and yet still managed to make £1,100. Probably bought by a wealthy British gentleman whilst doing his ‘Grand Tour’ – it would have been a very expensive souvenir even at the time!