The planners behaviour has been especially disappointing given that all ATW documentation refers to the need to consult and makes only recommendations for gates, barriers and pathway widths etc. In fact, the Sustrans documentation (at 9.1.7) explicitly states that 'designers should engage the local community in the design of access points'. Had we as a group, or the farmer whose cattle are essential for the biodiversity of the meadows, been consulted, then this ill advised 'grid' would not have appeared in the first place.