This morning in Abergavenny, we are looking at a cool start with a temperature of 3°C.
There is a chance of scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 5°C.
Expect more scattered showers throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we will see a slight increase in temperature to 7°C.
The chance of scattered showers remains, although they will be less frequent than today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will be around 8°C.
Again, there will be some scattered showers, so keep that umbrella handy.
As for the general trend for the next few days, we can expect a steady temperature of around 8°C.
Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature.
Remember to dress warmly and stay dry.
