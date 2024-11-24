Passengers are being urged to check for the latest information before travelling as a number of routes across Wales and Borders will be closed tomorrow (November 25) due to the impact of Storm Bert.
There will be no rail services between Llanhilleth and Ebbw Vale on Monday 25 November, rail replacement services will be in operation.
Rail services are expected to be severely impacted on the Radyr to Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr Tydfil line, with limited rail replacement capacity available.
The Marches line between Newport to Shrewsbury will be closed until at least midday and rail replacement provision will be extremely limited.
The Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Llanwrtyd will be closed until at least midday and some roads remain impassable on this route, so rail replacement services are likely to be very limited.
Lydney to Gloucester, line is currently closed, rail replacement services will be in operation.
Rail services on Monday will be subject to ongoing disruption across the network, which may result in delays and short notice cancellations throughout the day.
Transport for Wales and Network Rail engineers are continuing to work round the clock to deal with the impact of Storm Bert on the railway line.
Tickets for Monday 25 November can be used on Tuesday 26 November and ticket acceptance with other operators may be available, passengers should check tfw.wales for the latest information.
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: ‘The safety of our customers and our colleagues remains our absolute priority and we must ensure the network is safe to operate services. Because of the extreme weather caused by Storm Bert we’re urging our customers to check before they travel to ensure the service is operating. I’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.”