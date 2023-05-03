A HEIST unfolded when a Land Rover was stolen from a farm near Old Clehonger followed by a bowser of diesil.
The theft occurred at 11.25 pm on Saturday, April 29.
The stolen vehicle was used just 30 minutes later to snatch the white bowser containing approximately 1,000 litres of diesel from a construction site in the Kingstone area.
Later that night, the Land Rover was set ablaze and entirely destroyed. The stolen white bowser vanished to an unknown location during the intervening period.
Authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance in solving the crime. If you have any information or witnessed anything, contact the police by calling 101 and quoting crime number 22/40718/23.