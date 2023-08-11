After securing a top auctioneer William Probert, of Ross market, club members were tasked with getting as many lots as they could for the event. Fortunately, thanks to the generosity of many people in the local area, they secured some amazing lots. They ranged from mini digger hires to overalls and coats, to days of work & hampers of meat! It was an excellent show from many people, and a great deal of planning and organisation, with the club determined to make the evening a success.