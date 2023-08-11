Raglan YFC recently held their 70th anniversary Dinner and Dance at the Hogs Head.
As it was a special occasion, with plenty of attendees, they decided to use the event to raise money for the club and a charity.
After securing a top auctioneer William Probert, of Ross market, club members were tasked with getting as many lots as they could for the event. Fortunately, thanks to the generosity of many people in the local area, they secured some amazing lots. They ranged from mini digger hires to overalls and coats, to days of work & hampers of meat! It was an excellent show from many people, and a great deal of planning and organisation, with the club determined to make the evening a success.
With the high spirits of the evening and everyone with a few drinks, they managed to raise an amazing £4,630 from the auction lots! A few more donations put the total to £5,000.
Everyone was thrilled to make such an amazing amount!
With a member of a family close to the club recently having had treatment at Velindre, the club decided it was the right place to donate the money. A spokesman for the club said “it was lovely to be able to go down and donate the cheque in person.
“Raglan YFC were thrilled by everyone’s kindness and incredibly grateful for all the support they received to make the evening such an amazing success.”
Club members will be attending a number of events over the summer such as Raglan Day, Monmouthshire Show and Llangattock Ploughing Match.
During these events, they will have details of a ‘New Members’ evening that will be held in September. It will be a great opportunity for new faces to come and see what the club is all about!