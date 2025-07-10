What is arguably the biggest step forward yet in the uncertain future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal was taken yesterday, as the Welsh Government committed itself to searching for a lasting supply for the ancient waterway.
However, no solution was put forward by the Welsh Government on the day.
“We also extend our thanks to those Members of the Senedd who have worked tirelessly to help secure a sustainable future for the canal, and who spoke with such passion today.”
While keen to take the positives from an impassioned debate, the ‘Preserve and Protect the Mon and Brec Canal’ group (PPMB) say the future of the canal is no more certain.
“We are disappointed that a solution hasn't been put forward by the Welsh Government, and that the future of the canal still hangs in the balance,” they said.
The Chronicle spoke to people relying on the canal, with the threat of it being dry this time next year still very real.
“Even now, we can measure the impact by a reduction in bookings and concerns from overseas visitors whether they should come on their holiday or not,” said Nigel, who runs a boat rental business on the canal.
“We’re here today trying to keep our businesses alive for 2026 because there are no guarantees until a resolution has been made by the Welsh Government and all the stakeholders involved.”
Hopes were raised for a more substantial response after Huw Irranca-Davies, the Deputy First Minister, spoke to members of PPMB earlier in the day to share his own desire for the canal to thrive.
But his comments in the Senedd debate left much to be desired for those leading the calls for a permanent water supply, saying he doesn’t understand the urgency required to secure the future of the waterway.
“Having heard the Deputy First Minister's response today I'm not convinced that he recognises how urgent it is to find a solution that safeguards the canal, so that my home and canal businesses will survive,” said Mark Flood, who lives aboard his boat on the Mon and Brec.
“Like many who live and work on the canal, I won’t feel truly secure until a permanent solution is agreed and implemented without delay.”
Mr Irranca-Davies said there was “no easy solution” to the problem and that if there was one, it would have been taken by now.
While the Welsh Government’s commitment to finding a solution to this situation will be welcome, the lack of a concrete measure to secure the canal’s future has done little to allay the fears of those who rely on the Mon and Brec.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.