At Raglan Farmers’ Association’s Annual Awards and Presentation evening held at the Hogs Head, Llantillio Crossenny , celebrating the success of members in crop and livestock competitions, the princely sum of £5,000 was presented equally between Raglan Farmers’ chosen Charities, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital and Wales Air Ambulance .
The money was raised at the ‘Speed Shear’, held at Monmouthshire Livestock Market, and a huge thank you is due to all the local businesses and individuals who helped raise this fantastic sum of money for these worthwhile cause.
• Pictured are Stephen Williams, Huw Beavan, Eddie Hayward OBE and the Speed Shear event