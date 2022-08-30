Raglan day a huge success!

Colwyn Knight, Raglan Festival Chair said, “Raglan Day has been a great success bringing out the crowds again this year. The Parade was superb, being executed with military precision and a display of fun from all those taking part. The Festival team would like to thank everyone for participating with true community spirit. There are too many people to mention, but we all deserve to be proud of what we achieved. The village was ready to party having missed two years for lockdown and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves”.