David Davies MP and the Raglan Boy Scouts are set to abseil down the tower of Raglan Church next month to raise money for the scouts annual trip to Italy.
The group are heading to Italy in August to climb the Dolamites mountains for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the price has now increased by £250 each as well as added costs of safety equipment, meaning the parents are struggling to fund it on their own.
Over the past few months, the scouts have been in supermarkets packing bags and washing cars to raise some extra cash to fund the trip but decided they needed to do something bigger.
Being a former scout, David Davies MP heard the news, decided her wanted to support the event and promised to abseil with them.
On Saturday June 10, you can join the group in their abseil by either donating a minimum of £80 or raising it in sponsorship money. Or, if heights aren’t your thing, you can just go along and support them on the day.
Contact Charlotte Lewis-Merry on 07791968257 to sponsor or to enquire about joining in.