RAGLAN Church’s popular post Christmas quiz takes place this Friday (December 29) at The Beaufort, from 6pm.
Having raised over £400,000 to raise the roof of Grade II-listed 13th century St Cadoc’s Church, campaigners are now set on raising funds for the urgent repair of the lych gate.
A supper of chilli con carne or a vegetarian option will be served at 6.30pm, with the quiz set to follow at 7.30pm, comprising eight rounds (including a picture rounds), interspersed with a raffle.
Money raised will go towards the restoration of the church lych gate.
As space is limited, advance booking is essential.
Tickets for teams of six are £12.50 (to include supper) and are available from Beaufort Reception.
The lychgate was formerly used to shelter a coffin until the clergyman's arrival for the burial or pre-burial service.