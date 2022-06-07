Pub’s fundraiser for Ukraine

Philip Thomas, Mario Van de Vyer, Ian Michie, Will Duggan, Lynette Thomas, Luidmyla Shechenko and her 13 yr old son Kyrylo Shechenko, Peggy Van de Vyer and Helen Buhaenko

A local Abergavenny pub has raised £830 to help the people of Ukraine with a special fundraiser.

On Saturday June 4, the Y Cantreff Inn pub hosted a jubilee garden party to raise money for Ukraine with customers enjoying an afternoon of live music and food.

The fundraiser on June 4 saw musical entertainment provided by local musicians Alan Coopey, Nick Smith, Peter Davis and Alan Terry, whilst outside catering was provided by Steve and Emma from Smoke & Slaw.

Y Cantreff Inn landlady Lynette Thomas said: “We would like to thank our customers for their support and also thank the musicians and caterers for providing such great entertainment and quality food. We had a great day, raising money for an important cause.”

Following the fundraiser, Lynette contacted Will Duggan and Helen Buhaenko who have been raising money for Ukraine through the Go Fund Me page Humanitarian Help for Kharkiv, to donate money raised from the garden party event.

Money raised will go towards providing medical supplies to help humanitarian workers and charities in Ukraine

Will Duggan, said: “Thank you Lynette and Philip for your wonderful efforts in organising such a great fundraiser. I applaud your loyal customers at the Y Cantreff Inn in displaying their kind hearted support.