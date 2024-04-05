Gwent Police is appealing for information to find Shaun Walker who has been recalled to prison.
The 29-year-old from Newport has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
He was sentenced in 2013 to 12 years for manslaughter, comprising of eight years in prison and an extension period on licence of four years.
The public is asked not to approach him, and to instead call 999.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101, or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting reference 24*109553.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.