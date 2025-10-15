A public meeting has been scheduled for those interested in assisting the gardening project at Plas Gunter Mansion.
Work to restore land to the rear of Plas Gunter Mansion, which houses one of the best surviving examples of a recusant chapel in the United Kingdom, can finally get underway after the trust dedicated to its restoration purchased the land to the rear of the Grade I listed building earlier this year.
The latest round of funding to support the restoration of the historic garden, which has become more synonymous with illegal parking and fly-tipping in recent years, came from Abergavenny Town Council in September when almost £40,000 of funding was announced. That story can be read by clicking here.
“Now we've bought the land, we need to do something with it,” a spokesperson from Plas Gunter Mansion Trust said.
“During the next two weeks, the site will be secured, the Japanese Knotweed will be treated, the greenery will be cut back and the fly tipping removed.”
“There will be a meeting on Thursday October 23 at 6pm at the Methodist Church Hall for anyone interested in getting involved in the gardening project where the appointed landscape architects, Element Urbanism, will talk through the constraints of the land and the possibilities open to us. The meeting is for anyone who wants to find out a bit more with no obligation.”
Anyone who would like to attend the meeting or help out with the garden project in any way is urged to get in touch with the Plas Gunter Mansion Trust by emailing [email protected].
Not only will the restoration of the garden bring an important part of Abergavenny’s history to life, but all volunteers will have the rare chance to work with professional landscape architects to design the new outdoor space.
