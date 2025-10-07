History will be made this November when the Welsh language will be heard for the first time ever on stage at Shakespeare’s Globe in a debut appearance at the venue for Theatr Cymru.
Romeo a Juliet - a new, bilingual production of William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, produced by Theatr Cymru in association with Shakespeare’s Globe - opened at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff on 29 September 2025 and after appearing at Brecon’s Theatr Brycheiniog this week as part of the tour of Wales, will be performed at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse early next month.
Performed in both Welsh and English and directed by Steffan Donnelly, Romeo a Juliet will weave the original Shakespearean English with J. T. Jones’s acclaimed Welsh translation.
