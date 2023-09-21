The upgraded toilets will have solar panels, hot water and efficient infrared heating for the first time.
The 1950s block, which was cold and damp in winter and prone to frozen pipes, has already received a new roof, insulation, energy-efficient lighting, and low-level heating in phase one of the project. Now, it will get energy-generating solar panels, an energy storage system, and infrared heaters which heat the person, not the air. A new storeroom for cleaning and community games equipment will be built alongside the existing block.
The project has been funded by two National Lottery Grants and an award from the Bannau Brycheiniog Sustainable Development Fund.
The work will be carried out by Llangattock-based contractor, Land and Stone, who are pictured here with Llangattock Community Council Chair, Cllr Richard Jones.
Cllr Jones said: “The toilets are an essential part of our much-loved recreation ground. In the winter, they were cold and uninviting.
“This project will give them a new lease of life, make them much more pleasant to use and offer hot water for hand washing, which is still important in these post-COVID times.”
You can see a guided tour of the planned works in this video by Tim Jones, Vice Chair of the Council here: https://vimeo.com/865633990?share=copy
A local media company trainee donated the video to support the application.