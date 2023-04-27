AN historic former pub overlooking the Grade I-listed Monnow Bridge and once frequented by rock royalty could strike the right note for an investor as it goes up for auction.
Dating back to the 1880s, and containing one of the last skittle alleys in the town, the Grade II-listed Three Horseshoes was the nearest pub to Rockfield Studios when it suddenly closed down in March 2018, despite still being a popular watering hole.
Planning permission was later passed for a salon downstairs and four flats upstairs, but the business never opened there.
Rock stars like Liam and Noel Gallagher, who recorded smash hit album What’s The Story Morning Glory? with Oasis at Rockfield, and Ozzy Osbourne used to pop in for a pint or two while laying down tracks.
And the property, at 21, Drybridge Street, has now been listed for sale by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, with a guide price of £230,000-plus. Parts of the building are thought to date back to the 1600s, although most of it is 19th century.
The pub was set up in the 1880s by blacksmith William Philips, who had been running a forge on Drybrook Street since 1859.
The name “The Three Horseshoes” was a nod to Philips’ primary profession, and the fact that much of his passing trade was due to a horse losing a shoe.
Over the years, it was also used as an inn, and finally shut in 2018 when landlord Sam Fletcher called time after 28 years running the pub.
During his time there, he helped launch the town’s Pub Watch scheme and played host to skittles, darts and crib teams, as well as local football team Rockfield Rovers. It was later reportedly sold to a businesswoman who planned to use the bottom floor as a beauty and hair salon.
Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This wonderful old pub, close to the Monnow River and its wonderful arched stone bridge, is cram packed full of character and history.
“What stories the walls of this historic pub could tell! The Three Horseshoes isn’t far from world famous Rockfield Studios where mega rock stars and bands such Queen’s Freddie Mercury recorded parts of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mancunian’s Oasis recorded What’s the Story? Morning Glory in 1995.
“It’s well known locally, and there are many who remember the times that band members such as the Gallagher brothers made good use of the abundant refreshment facilities offered by pubs in the town when they were at Rockfield, laying down tracks for their LPs”
Planning permission also includes a ground floor extension to provide double garage.
It currently consists of a lower ground floor cellar, a ground floor with lobby, two former bars, female wc & gents wc, shower room/wc, utility, kitchen, store room and meeting room. There is a function hall, former flat area on the first floor with the gardens and parking to the rear.