A £1 million investment in the Solitec factory in Blaenavon is set to create new job opportunities in the skilled, technical, and administrative sectors of the company.
This significant investment will also be used for various upgrades at the factory, including the recladding of existing units, the upgrading of cranes, the construction of new office spaces, and a comprehensive external landscaping project.
Solitec manufactures equipment for handling loose bulk solids and powders, catering to a diverse range of industries such as petrochemical, food processing, snacks, and nutraceuticals.
Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds recently visited Solitec Engineering in Blaenavon to learn more about the company’s latest investment in the facility. This marked his second visit to the facility, following his initial trip in April 2023.
Mr Thomas-Symonds toured the premises, and discussed with the staff how their planned future investment into Blaenavon is progressing.
Enthused by the investment that will see a significant development for the local economy, Mr Thomas-Symonds, commented: “I am delighted to visit Solitec Engineering in Blaenavon again and witness first-hand the impressive work being done here.
"It is pleasing to have a leading manufacturer such as Solitec with world-wide export sales of loose bulk solids and powder handling equipment in Torfaen.
“I am encouraged hearing the company’s plans to invest in Blaenavon, its facility and employees which will benefit our local and national economy. It shows that Torfaen is a fantastic place for businesses.”
Simon Davies, General Manager at Solitec, highlighted the importance of Mr Thomas-Symonds’ visit, adding: “We are honoured to welcome Nick to our facility.
“This visit not only highlights his interest and support for our company and our employees but also provides a valuable opportunity to exchange insights and communicate our vision for the future.”