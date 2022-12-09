Have you been thinking of trying your hand at being a hospitality business owner?
These business properties for sale in Monmouthshire could be the way for you to usher in the New Year.
We’ve rounded up our top picks of business premises for sale in the area that could be perfect for an entrepreneur.
Little Treat Cafe, Abergavenny - £40,000 (Leasehold)
This cafe premises has been recently redecorated, and is “prominently” situated on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny.
Inside, the main café has a range of fitted shelving, an ice cream freezer, a commercial fridge with display, a counter and a coffee machine.
Further through the building is the seating area, which has potential to be a second sales room, and to the rear is the kitchen and staff toilets.
Misban Tandoori, Monmouth - £75,000 (Leasehold)
Set over three floors - (or four including the cellar!) - this property offers plenty of space both for customers and owners.
On the ground floor, there is a restaurant area arranged for 32 covers, a dispensing servery, a catering kitchen in two sections and customer toilets, while in the cellar there are three sections - a beer cellar, a dry store and a storage room.
Upstairs, the first floor offers a second restaurant or function room, with space for 40 covers, a buffet dispensing area and customer toilets, while elsewhere on this level is an office/storeroom with fitted kitchen units which could be used as a dispensing kitchen for this floor.
On the top floor is the owners’ accommodation, made up of a lounge with a feature fireplace, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Quench, Monmouth - 110,000 (Freehold)
This ground floor shop/café premises has its own facilities and a large shop front window.
Inside, there is a retail area, an L-shaped preparation and serving area, laminate work surfaces, a sink with mixer tap and wooden shelving units, while to the rear there is a small room which has access to a cloakroom, bathroom and wash hand basin.
The shop is part of a larger mid-terraced building which has a painted rendered exterior with inset double-glazed windows and doors set under tiled roofs.
MonTeas, Monmouth - £215,000 (Freehold)
This ground floor lock-up shop sits in a “prime” high street location and has its own garden overlooking the river Monnow.
While technically a retail space, the store was formerly used to sell teas and could be used to sell similar food or drink products.
Inside, there is 29 square metres of retail and storage space, mainly made up of the large showroom, while there is a WC at the back of the property and a small conservatory, as well as a detached shed.
The Queen’s Head Inn, Monmouth - £520,000 (Freehold)
This black and white traditional pub sits on St James Street in Monmouth, and comes with owner’s accommodation.
Inside the inn, there is a main lounge bar with a feature stone fireplace and room for 40 covers, a bar counter, a pool room, customer toilets, a breakfast room with seating for 16, a large restaurant that could seat 40, a kitchen and a storeroom.
On the first and second floors is the letting accommodation for customers, which is made up of six bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, while the owners’ accommodation consists of a private lounge, a dining room/study, a kitchen, a family bathroom, three bedrooms and a shower room - plus a private roof garden.