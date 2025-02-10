Subscriptions for the 2025 garden waste recycling collections are now open in Powys, with collections due to start from the beginning of March.
The subscription for the 2025 season will cost £60. This includes the hire of a 240-litre wheeled bin and fortnightly collections of your garden waste between March 3 and November 28. A smaller bin is available at a reduced rate for households with small gardens, or compostable garden waste sacks for those who have their residual rubbish collected in purple bags.
“We are all very much looking forward to the arrival of spring, the return of some finer weather and a chance to get out into our gardens.” Says Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
“We appreciate that price increases are never welcome. However, the 2025 subscription has seen a similar price increase to last year due to the difficult financial decisions the council continues to face when balancing the budget. This necessary evil will allow us to cover costs and continue to offer this kerbside collection to our residents throughout the county whilst also protecting the core service provision of the council.
“The £60 annual charge is in line with several other authorities who provide this service and covers 20 collections throughout the year. When the inconvenience of transporting green waste to a household recycling centre along with fuel costs are taken into account, the service does still provide a good option for residents.
“The 2025 price is based on the increase being approved by full council in the coming weeks, but with the gardening season soon to be underway, we did not want to delay starting collections whilst we waited for a final decision. Should it not be approved, subscribers who have already signed up to the service will be refunded the difference.”