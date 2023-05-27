PRIORY’S Llanarth Court Hospital in Monmouthshire, Wales, has been widely praised by inspectors for the care it offers patients.
In its latest report, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) said the hospital, which provides a specialist assessment and treatment service for men and women with a variety of challenging behaviours, was safe and effective and a place where patients said they felt ‘really cared for’.
Staff were treating patients with dignity and respect, they said, with patients ‘receiving good quality care’ and there were suitable protocols in place to manage risk, health and safety and infection control.
HIW completed its unannounced inspection at the hospital on three days in February 2023. During this period, a number of areas were inspected within the hospital, which provides 97 beds for males and females with mental illnesses and/or personality disorders including for males with learning disabilities.
Inspectors said patients were receiving ‘tailored care’ that reflected their individual needs and risks. ‘Good facilities were available onsite such as a social club and café which gave opportunities for patients to engage and relax outside of their immediate environment of care. Patients could engage and provide feedback about care and had weekly access to a mental health advocate for information and support.
Ross Morris, Hospital Director, said: “We are very pleased with this report which recognises the hard work of staff and how they work with the patients entrusted to our care. Our compassionate approach ensures good staff well-being and well-led wards where patients come first. Teamwork is central to delivering the best care we can, day in, day out, and I am really proud of the hard work and commitment shown by everyone at the hospital.”
Alun Jones pf HIEW said: ‘It is positive to see the quality of patient care being delivered by the dedicated staff at Llanarth Court. It is reassuring to see improvements have been made since our previous visit to ensure patients are receiving safe and effective care.