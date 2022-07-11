Powys to become a Proud council

A local government partnership that supports and actively champions LGBTQ+ inclusion in Welsh communities will have a new member.

Powys County Council is to become a ‘Proud Council’ and will be first rural authority in Wales to join the partnership.

Proud Councils is a voluntary partnership of Welsh local authorities who are proactive in the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people. It was formed in 2015 to ensure that local government across Wales is a visible leader in the field of LGBTQ+ rights and actively championing LGBTQ+ inclusion in communities across Wales.

The partnership aims to create a unified and collaborative approach to LGBTQ+ inclusion across Wales, supporting member local authorities with their commitment towards creating equal, diverse, and inclusive workplaces and communities, where the LGBTQ+ community can be free from discrimination or prejudice.

The decision to become a Proud Council was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, June 28.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader and cabinet member for a Fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that Powys County Council will become a Proud Council. It’s especially pleasing that the decision to join this partnership was taken during Pride Month.

“The decision to become a Proud Council sends a very clear signal that we are a welcoming and inclusive employer that supports and promotes diversity across our workforce while supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Powys.

“It is important that the council does more to support our LGBTQ+ staff and residents. Our ambition is to build a Fairer Powys, becoming a Proud Council is an important step in achieving this.”