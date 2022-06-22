Powys thanks to Armed Forces
Subscribe newsletter
Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, 25 June, Powys County Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance expressed his thanks to the nation’s servicemen and women.
Celebrations for Armed Forces Day started at the weekend with a military show at Dering Lines Brecon on Saturday and continue with a Forces Festival at the Pavilion, Llandrindod Wells on Sunday (June 26).
Cllr Dorrance, who is also Powys’ Cabinet Member for the Armed Forces Partnership and Champion, said: “On Armed Forces Day, Powys County Council backs and thanks our Armed Forces. I am deeply proud of our servicemen and women - theirs is the ultimate public service.
“Our Armed Forces play a crucial role in defending our communities at home and abroad. They showed total professionalism with their support in Powys during the pandemic and continue to play a crucial role in defending the UK and our NATO allies.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |