Powys thanks to Armed Forces

Cllr Matthew Dorrance and Cabinet Member for Fairer Powys, Deputy Leader, Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader Powys County Council and Dr Caroline Turner, Chief Executive Powys County Council ( Pic from Powys County Council )

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, 25 June, Powys County Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance expressed his thanks to the nation’s servicemen and women.

Celebrations for Armed Forces Day started at the weekend with a military show at Dering Lines Brecon on Saturday and continue with a Forces Festival at the Pavilion, Llandrindod Wells on Sunday (June 26).

Cllr Dorrance, who is also Powys’ Cabinet Member for the Armed Forces Partnership and Champion, said: “On Armed Forces Day, Powys County Council backs and thanks our Armed Forces. I am deeply proud of our servicemen and women - theirs is the ultimate public service.