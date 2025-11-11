ENVIRONMENTAL Health Officers (EHO) from as far afield as Scotland have been drafted in to help Powys council due to staffing issues.
The depth of the staffing crisis was revealed at a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities when a performance report for Planning and Regulatory Services for the period covering July to the end of September was brought before councillors.
It showed that staff are struggling to inspect food establishments across the county for hygiene standards.
Committee Chairwoman, Cllr Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat – Rhayader) said: “I’m sure you are concerned about it all, if you’re not on target, but is there any particular thing that’s going to be challenging going forward?”
Head of Planning and Regulatory Services, Gwilym Davies said: “It’s the food hygiene and food standards that are my biggest concern, mainly because there are not the people out there to undertake the work and it’s exceptionally competitive to get these people.
“It takes years to train people up.”
He explained here had been a “sickness outbreak” in the department and staff time had also been taken up by court cases which had all “impacted on performance.”
Mr Davies continued: “We have been trying to get consultants in because we have been unable to recruit.
“The last group of consultants we were able to get were from Scotland and that just goes to show how few there are all around the country.”
He added that the department was looking to see whether AI (Artificial Intelligence) could also help in this area.
Mr Davies stressed: “These things take time, but we will get there and improve our performance.”
“There’s only a certain supply of qualified people and that’s limited and that has been acknowledged by the Welsh Government.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.