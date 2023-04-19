Last week, The Chronicle reported on the potential plans for Crickhowell Town Centre, which could see outdoor seating areas decreased in favour of parking spaces.
The proposal raised concerns for many local businesses, especially as the summer months rapidy approach.
Speaking to the Chronicle last week , Frank Ady of Treebeards Bar said, “Crickhowell Town Council has proposed drastically reduce the size of the social seating areas which are outside many of the hospitality businesses in the High Street and replace these with parking spaces.
“This was at the request of some of the other busnesses in Crickhowell but totally disregards the vote that took place regarding the seating areas last year in which over 60 per cent of Crickhowell residents voted for them to stay.
“This action also appears to be in direct opposition to Powys County Council’s current initiative called ‘The Active Travel Plan’ whose aim is to reduce emmisions within the borough by encouraging the non use of cars in towns, the promotion of walking, cycling, car sharing and using public transport,” said Mr Ady.
“If you Google ‘how do I make my town more vibrant’ which businesses in the town have expressed a desire to do, the response clearly states that social seating is one of the most effective ways to do this.
“We have seen, following Covid, that people (residents and visitors alike) want outdoor spaces in which to socialise.
By taking these spaces away from hospitality venues within the town we are in danger of reducing the number of people who want to spend time in our amazing town.
“By removing these areas the number of parking spaces on Crickhowell High Street will increase by three, even though free spaces are available in the Powys CC owned town car park.
“We have held a peaceful protest in the High Street and a written and online petitions have been in operation in the last few days with over 500 signatures so far,” he said.
Mayor of Crickhowell, Paul Evans said “Crickhowell Town Council is actively trying to address this issue as part of its place-planning process, but it is reliant on other bodies (principally Powys CC) to fund solutions.
“Crickhowell Town Council has been discussing ways of finding a compromise over the High Street seating areas with Powys CC, but we are not the decision makers and discussions are ongoing.”
Now Powys County Council is coming back to calm any worries of local residents.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “The social-distancing measures introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted that town centres can successfully evolve by repurposing parts of the highway space.
“Having improved the streetscape and provided an enhanced visitor experience, it was considered whether these temporary changes might be appropriate to retain going forward.
“With this in mind, the council initially conducted an engagement exercise to gain an understanding on the public opinion of the town centres and how they see them working in the future, followed by an extensive public consultation.
“This included an online survey and two face-to-face consultation events within Crickhowell, with representatives from all stakeholders within the town, all with very different and equally strong views on how they would like the town centre to work for them in the future.
“The consultation results were taken to the town council for consideration and with their support, a compromise was agreed to keep some of the additional outside areas and remove others.
“As always, any changes implemented within the town centre will be kept under review and altered, if needed.