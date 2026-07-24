RECENT resurfacing works carried out in the area by SUSTRANS on the nearby cycle path had seen the box to a community near Gilwern.
Member of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has again welcomed the return of a post box to a community near Gilwern.
Local residents informed Mr Fox they only became aware of the latest removal when the local postman came to collect the post and found the post box had been uprooted and left.
Mr Fox duly contacted the Royal Mail to raise concerns about the box being removed for the second time from the rea, and to ask for it to be installed.
The MS was pleased to see the box had now been reinstalled in the area, just a few feet from where it was previously sited.
Mr Fox has welcomed its return and hoped this will be the last time is it moved.
Local MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, said:
“Local rural communities rely on amenities such as post boxes, and residents were quite rightly up in the arms when it was removed for a second tie in less than a year.
“I contacted the Royal Mail to raise concerns, and to ask for it to be reinstated, and I am pleased to report it is now back, just a few feet from its prior position.
“Whilst it is great to deliver a good outcome for residents, I hope this is the last time I will need to raise an issue about this box, and I wish it a long life in its third home.”
Gilwern resident, Debbie Field said:
“As a community, we are very grateful to Peter for his support in getting the post box returned again.
“We rely on these things more than most other area, so when we saw it had been removed again, we are very frustrated.
“I am glad to see that it’s back and would like to thank Peter again for his help.”
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