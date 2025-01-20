A popular bakery on the high street of Crickhowell has closed its doors, citing “external pressures”.
Maiflour Bakery closed its doors on January 1 after a significant refurbishment, with those in the area losing their source of income.
A notice appeared in the window of the bakery, where the blinds are drawn and the sign is on closed, stating: “As a small business, we have found external pressures too much to bear. These include: local supermarkets opening, increased energy bills, increased ingredient costs, government changes to national insurance, lack of footfall, especially in tourist seasons, inadequate parking for the town.
“We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the years. We apologise for having to take this measure.”
On the September 27, 2024, Co-op opened its doors, located on High Street in the former building of the Conservative Club - between the garage and The Bear Hotel. The shop includes an in-store bakery.