Banish all thoughts of gloomy choral music that you’ve heard too many times! The New Beginnings theme for the 2025 Crickhowell Music Festival will be bursting with life. Fresh ideas, visionary pieces, and an array of composers both well known and too well hidden. Cherry pickers are spoilt for choice but a Magnificat by Kuhnau, Bach’s predecessor at Leipzig, and a Haydn mass seldom heard, but increasingly acclaimed as his very best, can’t be missed.