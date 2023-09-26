A POPULAR coffee-bar will be reopen today (Tuesday, September 26) after being forced to close at the beginning of the year.
Rosie & Izzy’s will now be located at The Magic Cottage Superstore and will be serving their usual toasties, cakes and bubble tea.
The owner, Melanie, said in a social media post: “We have an opening date!!!
“We have got the go ahead to be dog friendly, the coffee machine has been serviced, we’ve had a pre EHO visit and we are ready to go!”
In February this year, it was decide that the business was no longer viable and was forced to close with only a few weeks notice.
Previously located in Cribi Walk, Rosie and Izzy’s was described by customers as a place where people would come when they were struggling and so locals were left shocked and upset by the it’s closing.
One customer said: “I was in floods of tears when I read the post.
“Rosie and Izzy’s is so much more than just a coffee bar, it’s a mental health hub.
“Anyone who is struggling comes here and there’s always someone here waiting to give you a hug or a conversation; it’s a safe place.”
Melanie said she is “super excited” to be open again and to see all of her “lovely customers again.”