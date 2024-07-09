Mayor Holland remarked: "It was a privilege to be invited to witness the handover of the President's Chain from Dean Christy to Keith Spencer and listen to the impressive list of activities sponsored by Abergavenny Rotary. It was obvious talking to the guests that Dean had a very busy year, something I am sure that Keith will match in his year of office. As the Town Mayor, I hope to work closely with the members of the Rotary. Congratulations to all involved."