Abergavenny Rotary Club’s bustling summer of events culminated in a spectacular concert on Saturday, June 22, at St Mary's Priory Church in Abergavenny. The event was organised to support Parkinson's UK Cymru and the South Powys Parkinson's Support Group.
Parkinson's UK Cymru is committed to supporting individuals with Parkinson's disease and funding research for improved treatments and a cure. The South Powys Parkinson's Support Group, a local beneficiary of the fundraiser, offers essential support to those affected by Parkinson's in the region.
The concert attracted a packed audience, including the Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Chris Holland. Attendees enjoyed a delightful program performed by the renowned Pontarddulais Male Choir and two talented soloists, Katherine Foxall and Rhys Hunter, both under 20.
The event, organised by the Abergavenny Rotary Club, is expected to have raised a substantial sum for the charities.
Mayor Holland remarked: "It was a privilege to be invited to witness the handover of the President's Chain from Dean Christy to Keith Spencer and listen to the impressive list of activities sponsored by Abergavenny Rotary. It was obvious talking to the guests that Dean had a very busy year, something I am sure that Keith will match in his year of office. As the Town Mayor, I hope to work closely with the members of the Rotary. Congratulations to all involved."
However, the night was far from over as the Pontarddulais Male Choir then treated residents to another serenade in Abergavenny’s Wetherspoons!
Seventy members of the choir walked up to Wetherspoons from the Priory Centre. Beers in hand, they then held an impromptu afterglow singing session, featuring the National Anthem and Guide me thou Great Redeemer.
The magical moment continued well into the night, with the choristers just getting back to their coaches in the bus station to head home happy at midnight.
Robert Parker of the Abergavenny Rotary Club marked it as one of the many highlights on the evening, commenting: “They really did make quite an impression on Abergavenny!”
The event marked a fitting end to a summer filled with community activities and charitable efforts by the Abergavenny Rotary Club, highlighting their ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community.