The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the new First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan to rebuild trust in Welsh politics.
Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds MS has congratulated Eluned Morgan on becoming First Minister, stating that she was “delighted to see another woman leading the way in Welsh politics.”
However The Mid and West Wales MS, who abstained on the vote, has also called on the new FM to rebuild the trust lost in the Welsh Labour Government amongst both the Senedd and the Welsh public following recent events.
The Welsh Lib Dems have stated that they will be pushing the new Welsh government to ensure that everyone in Wales can easily access healthcare services when they need it, as well as calling for an expansion of the Welsh child care offer and highlighting issues affecting rural communities.
Commenting, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “I would first like to congratulate Eluned Morgan on her successful nomination as the new First Minister of Wales. I am delighted to see another woman leading the way in Welsh politics.
It is now up to both Eluned and the Welsh Labour Government to re-earn the trust of both the Senedd and, most importantly, the people of Wales.
The last few months of Welsh Labour scandals and in-fighting has been an unhelpful distraction from resolving the challenges facing Wales.
Unfortunately, these recent events have undoubtedly undermined trust in Welsh politics.It’s time for the Welsh Government to realise that they must stop taking people for granted and start working to earn our trust.
I will be pushing the new Welsh government to ensure that everyone can get access to an NHS doctor, GP or dentist when and where they need one.
I will also be fighting to expand the Welsh childcare offer to support working parents, tackling child poverty, and addressing the concerns of rural communities.
We as the Welsh Liberal Democrats will also continue to call for a £10,000 cap on individual political donations, an important first step towards cleaning up our politics.”