Deciding to invest in a company is a tricky decision and you either need to understand the sector well or be doing it in partnership with somebody who does. Looking through the accounts, our taxpayer-funded bank instead appears to be following a high-risk investment strategy where it is simply buying up 100 per cent shares in a variety of companies. Each do a diverse range of things and do not publish profit or loss accounts because of their relatively small size. Taxpayers therefore have no idea of knowing if these companies are actually doing any business. I fear these losses are just the beginning and there are more to follow, which is why I am suggesting the Senedd’s Public Accounts Committee launches an urgent inquiry.