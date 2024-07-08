The immense challenges we all face mean that change will not be easy or overnight. But here are just a few of the changes we can expect to see, changes that will have a direct impact on households and businesses here in Monmouthshire. The Government will deliver a publicly owned Great British Energy company based on investment in renewable energy generation and committed to bringing down our fuel bills, making us all less dependent on imported energy. To help restore our rivers, polluting companies will be hit with swingeing fines and a ban on bosses’ bonuses. Meanwhile, the stability that comes from a new UK Government, with a historic majority and an unwavering commitment to economic growth, will lead to new levels of business confidence and investment.