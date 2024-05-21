In July, National Highways will begin a 19-week programme of work to refurbish, resurface and waterproof the deck of the central section of the bridge. There will, of course, be minor disruption – but there is a general acceptance that the time has come for major work to ensure the long-term sustainability of this vital piece of infrastructure. Two lanes will be kept open in each direction on the M4 during the daytime using a contraflow with a 40mph speed limit and together with the M48 Severn Bridge, I am told delays are predicted to be no longer than five minutes. Some overnight lane closures are planned when traffic flows are lower. I have received a full briefing from National Highways and will share further information throughout the duration of the scheme.