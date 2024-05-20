Bizarrely, the council is bringing forward a free parking scheme, but not to support businesses but they say it’s to help school pupils with their exams. The scheme lasts three weeks and is in just two car parks in town. One of those three weeks is during half term when there are no exams taking place and while exams continue to the end of June, the scheme ends on May 31. It feels like a poor alternative to an attractive free parking offer to encourage shoppers into town to support businesses that have had a difficult few months through no fault of their own. Of course, the best thing to support small town centre businesses would be for the Welsh Government to reform business rates, but this doesn’t seem to be on their agenda at the moment. We will continue to do all we can to protect local businesses.