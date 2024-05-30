Our Conservative team will be out supporting our colleague David TC Davies over the next month. The trait I’ve always admired most in politics is hard work. David has worked tirelessly for this county and has campaigned to protect local NHS services, fought for investment in transport links and opposed anything that he thinks would harm his constituents. He’s not someone for towing party lines and over the years has been quite outspoken, but he’s won respect for that. The last thing we want as an MP is someone who keeps their head down when difficult issues are being discussed like the Labour candidate does on Monmouthshire County Council.