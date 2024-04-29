Instead of paying for placements in homes out of the county, owned by private investors and run for profit, we will provide homes for small groups, employing local staff and keeping children’s links with their schools and their families. This is one of many ways in which the Welsh Government support is helping us to provide better services at a lower long-term cost. (Despite the views expressed by one Conservative councillor, we will not be publishing the addresses of these homes, to protect the privacy and safety of the children who will live there.)