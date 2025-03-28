Concern has been raised over welfare cuts made by the UK Government this week by South Wales East MS, Delyth Jewell.
The Plaid Cymru deputy Senedd leader has expressed concerns for people living in the region about cuts made by Westminter earlier this week, with plans to cut disability benefits described as “brutal and reckless.”
“They will make people poorer, but they will also open the door to hatred. Tanni-Grey Thompson has warned the rhetoric surrounding these cuts is already leading to disabled people being abused on the street, targeted and shouted at, and it will hit us in Wales hardest.”
Independent research from the Bevan Foundation discovered that 28% of Wales’ working age population is disabled, making it the second highest in the UK.
Of the disabled working-age population, just over half have a paid job and 49.1% are likely to rely on benefits as their sole source of income.
The changes to benefits include tightening the qualification rules for Personal Independent Payment (PIP), which is claimed by more than a quarter of a million working aged people in Wales.
“Disabled people are not people to be vilified or attacked,” Ms Jewell said.
“They deserve to be shown dignity, not this brutal ugliness that is coming yet again from Westminster.”
“Labour should know better. I call for the Welsh Government to bid for the same welfare administration powers as Scotland to create a more compassionate system.”
The Welsh Government admitted this week that it still does not know the welfare cuts announced on Wednesday will affect the country. But the First Minister has requested a Wales-specific impact statement.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, visited Wales yesterday and refused to accept that her welfare changes would force people into poverty.