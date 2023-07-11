It was clear through evidence gathering that Wales lacks a distinct brand, unlike other nations in the UK. Witnesses offered varying suggestions of branding for Wales, ranging from nature to history, myths and legends to the Welsh language, with little consensus. The Committee urges VisitBritain and Visit Wales to work together on identifying a brand for Wales that can be marketed effectively. Marketing could be enhanced, the Committee argues, if the Welsh Government considered making Visit Wales independent, offering operational independence from Ministers.