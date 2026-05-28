A FORMER adviser to the UK Tory Government’s Welsh Secretary has been appointed a special adviser to Reform UK’s Welsh leader – despite having resigned his Senedd candidacy after appearing to give a Nazi salute in a photo.
Corey Edwards was an adviser to former Monmouth MP David Davies in the latter’s UK Government role before quitting the Conservatives to join Nigel Farage’s party.
And with Reform becoming the second biggest Senedd party in last month’s elections, BBC Wales News has reported that he is now listed as a special adviser to Welsh party leader Dan Thomas on a Welsh Parliament internal system.
The news has sparked criticism from rival parties in the wake of the publication of the picture showing him holding his right arm in the air and a finger to his nose in an apparent Nazi salute – which Mr Farage brushed off at the time as doing “an impersonation of Basil Fawlty”.
Mr Edwards, who stepped down from standing for Reform in Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan in March, “citing issues with his mental health”, claimed he had been impersonating Wales footballer Wayne Hennesey in the photo, which is thought to date back to 2019.
New Senedd leaders Plaid said his appointment as an adviser to Thomas "would raise eyebrows”.
“Once again, Reform have shown their true colours. It's no wonder the people of Wales decidedly chose hope with Plaid Cymru over Reform's division.”
And Labour said: "This is yet another instance where you really do have to question the judgement of those running Reform UK…
“They haven’t learned their lesson and their values do not align with the people of Wales…
“Reform UK didn’t have the decency to deem Corey Edwards unfit to be a candidate. He stepped back himself after the truth came out. Now they think he is fit to advise their leader in Wales.”
But Reform hit back, a spokesperson saying: “The Labour prime minister appointed Peter Mandelson, known close friend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to our most senior diplomatic role [of US ambassador]. They are in no position to lecture others about judgement."
And Reform Senedd member Llŷr Powell said other parties were trying to “smear” Mr Edwards, telling ITV Wales: “I think people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
"And I would rather people, rather than focusing on staff behind the scenes, focus on their criticisms towards me. I'm big enough, with my shoulders open, so is Dan Thomas.
"I think leave staff alone. I don't like this bullying culture that is here in Cardiff Bay. I'm not prepared to stand for it. If the media and other critics want to carry on, fine.”
At the time of the online appearance of the photo, Mr Edwards admitted it “looks bad and could be misinterpreted”.
But he added: “There is a clear distinction between ordinary use of the appalling gesture, compared with me imitating a Welsh footballer’s use of it, or indeed Basil Fawlty’s walk.”
Plaid at the time dubbed the picture, revealed firstly by Nation.Cymru, “utterly disgraceful”.
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